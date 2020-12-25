Community Some 10,000 children suffer from malnutrition in disaster-hit provinces: UNICEF The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 25, 2020,10:21 (GMT+7) Some 10,000 children suffer from malnutrition in disaster-hit provinces: UNICEFThe Saigon Times A woman receives food for her child from UNICEF – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNICEF HCMC – An estimated 10,000 children under five years of age in Vietnam’s central provinces affected by the recent storms and floods are suffering from acute malnutrition and their situation could further deteriorate due to the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and healthcare service disruptions, according to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). As much as 10 tons of ready-to-use therapeutic food has been distributed to commune health centers through coordination between the UNICEF, the National Institute of Nutrition and other partners. More nutrition supplies are arriving to treat over 4,000 acutely malnourished children for the next three months. “There’s no time to lose to get therapeutic food to the frontline healthcare workers in communes to treat children suffering from malnutrition,” said Rana Flowers, UNICEF representative to Vietnam. “These acutely malnourished children cannot wait. With the downturn caused by Covid-19, many families in this region were already struggling to provide three nutritious meals a day, and… Read full this story

Some 10,000 children suffer from malnutrition in disaster-hit provinces: UNICEF have 354 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.