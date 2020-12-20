Expat Interest Small contributions, big impact By Vuong Anh Sunday, Dec 20, 2020,17:03 (GMT+7) Small contributions, big impactBy Vuong Anh Volunteers at the second event – PHOTO: VUONG ANH “Changing Mindset Little by Little” is what Denise Truong, a French Chinese lady, is trying to leave through her Trash Hero Ho Chi Minh project here in HCMC Collecting trash and learning how to recycle it were what volunteers of the Trash Hero Ho Chi Minh project did in its second event in early November. For those taking part in the event, it was such a meaningful Saturday morning. Talking about her compassionate project, Denise says Trash Hero is an inspiring community event whose Facebook page received many likes in the first two weeks. “I hope it will attract more and more people so that we can contribute to changing mindset and habits towards trash,” says Denise. A way of giving back Since Denise was a kid, Vietnamese dishes such as bun thit nuong (rice vermicelli with grilled pork), pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) and cha gio (spring roll) were familiar to her as the chef working for her parents’ restaurant in France—was a Chinese Vietnamese. Denise says, “I literally followed my guts and choosing to… Read full this story
