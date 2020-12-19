HCMC Six more hotels in HCMC requisitioned as paid quarantine centers The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,13:01 (GMT+7) Six more hotels in HCMC requisitioned as paid quarantine centersThe Saigon Times A hotel requisitioned as a paid quarantine center in the city. Six more hotels in HCMC have been requisitioned as paid quarantine centers – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC government has allowed six more hotels to be requisitioned as paid quarantine centers with a combined 170 rooms. The decision was made by HCMC Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc on December 17 after the municipal Department of Tourism surveyed many hotels and selected them from a list of lodging facilities signing up to serve as paid Covid-19 quarantine centers. The six hotels comprise Dong Do, Hoa De Nhat, Hung Huong and Park Royal in Tan Binh District; Eastin Grand Saigon in Phu Nhuan District and New Milano in District 7, the local media reported. The paid quarantine facilities are directly monitored by the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, meet the necessary quarantine requirements and ensure adequate facilities in line with the municipal government’s regulations. The hotels are told to work with the relevant units to unanimously make a list… Read full this story

