Nation Six Chinese citizens found to illegally enter Vietnam The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,12:11 (GMT+7) Six Chinese citizens found to illegally enter VietnamThe Saigon Times The car that carried two Vietnamese and six Chinese citizens is impounded at a local police station in Danang City – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The police of Danang City detained two Vietnamese and six Chinese citizens on December 21 to investigate their illegal entry into Vietnam. These consisted of two 43-year-old local residents of the northern Hung Yen Province—Tran Anh Tuan and Vu Duc Dan—and six Chinese nationals—Lim Jia Qiang, Li Hua Zum, Lim Wu Zu, Le Guogy, Chen Hui Wang and Wang Jiayu, aged 22-39, reported Thanh Nien Online. Earlier in the day, a team of local traffic police while on duty ordered a car with the number plate 17A-110.69 to stop for an inspection as it was speeding. The police discovered that six Chinese citizens in the car did not have visas to enter Vietnam, with one of them carrying no personal identification documents. Tran Anh Tuan, the driver of the car, admitted that he had transported the six Chinese from Hanoi to the central province of Quang Ngai, charging each person VND6 million…. Read full this story

