Infrastructure Site clearance for HCMC’s metro line 2 behind schedule The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) Site clearance for HCMC’s metro line 2 behind scheduleThe Saigon Times A map details the second metro line linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12. Procedure obstacles and capital shortages are expected to result in a delay in the completion of site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project as scheduled this year – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAUR HCMC – Paperwork obstacles and capital shortages are expected to result in a delay in the completion of site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project, linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, as scheduled this year. The completion will be extended until the second quarter of 2021 instead, the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC (MAUR) said in a report on the progress of the second metro line sent to the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment on December 16. The route, which will be more than 11 kilometers long, will pass through districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu and affect 603 households. As many as 450 affected… Read full this story

Site clearance for HCMC’s metro line 2 behind schedule have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.