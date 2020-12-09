Siemens aiding electronics makers with the digital leap via webinar

Siemens’ webinar will discuss trends and challenges in electronics manufacturing “Smart manufacturing for electronics represents the new manufacturing operating model that Siemens calls the Digital Enterprise, as we have adapted it specifically for your needs,” explained a Siemens Digital Industries document. “We believe it is the most comprehensive platform currently available, and after seeing it deployed in our own factory, we know it works.” The electronics industry is one of the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese government officials have said. Although most businesses in the electronics industry are multinational corporations (MNCs) and are more resilient to the effects of the crisis, MNCs are seeking global suppliers to join the global value chain. As a result, the government has taken measures to promote links between MNCs and local suppliers. According to co-organiser Ringier Trade Media Ltd., the Singapore webinar will be presented by Sebastian Bersch from Siemens Industry Software Pte., Ltd. Bersch will discuss the trends and challenges in electronics manufacturing, synchronised manufacturing planning for greater flexibility and quicker time to market, as well as streamlined manufacturing execution for higher throughput and better quality. The event will bring forward the current trends and resulting challenges in… Read full this story
