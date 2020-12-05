Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments. Ha Nam post office workers have been personally delivering monthly pensions and social insurance payments since April 16. Do you have any comments on the increasing number of people requesting the lump-sum pension payouts due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic? In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Vietnamese working people have found themselves in a lot of difficulties in supporting their families as they are now out of work, given many industries and businesses have been hit by closures, reduced orders and supply-demand chain disruptions. Many of them have decided to withdraw their contributions as a lump-sum pension payout to have money to cover their families’ expenses during the pandemic, instead of receiving the monthly distributions when they retire. However, we have advised them to think carefully before making a decision as the pension scheme serves as a safeguard for themselves and their families when they are old. In the last few years, quite a few pensioners have pawned their pension books when they… Read full this story

