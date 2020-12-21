Shipping sector prioritises five solutions for decarbonisation

The Shell-Deloitte report presents five solutions for decarbonisation of the shipping sector. Photo: AFP The “Decarbonising Shipping: All Hands on Deck” report sets out the views of senior shipping executives from across the sector and presents a roadmap of solutions to help the industry meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) ambition to reduce carbon emissions. “We know that shipping is one of the harder sectors to decarbonise, which is why we are working with our customers and the wider industry to identify possible solutions,’’ said Huibert Vigeveno, Downstream director of Shell. “This report shows the urgent effort required by the industry to reduce carbon emissions. It stems from Shell’s own ambition to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner. To achieve that, we need to work with our customers,” he noted. An overwhelming 95 per cent of shipping executives interviewed view decarbonisation as important or a top-three priority and nearly 80 per cent noted that its importance had increased significantly over the past 18 months. An overwhelming 95 per cent of shipping executives interviewed view decarbonisation as important or a top-three priority and nearly 80 per cent noted that its importance had increased significantly over the past… Read full this story

