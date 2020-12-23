Shinhan Financial Group and Grab Vietnam sign strategic partnership agreement

Shinhan Financial Group in Vietnam and Grab Vietnam have joined forces in Vietnam Shinhan Financial Group (SFG) in Vietnam and Grab Co., Ltd. (Grab Vietnam) have officially announced the signing of their comprehensive strategic partnership to jointly contribute to the development of the startup ecosystem in Vietnam and to promote multi-business collaboration between the two parties, including financial services business. The MOU signing is also a landmark for the potential business synergies between SFG in Vietnam and Grab Vietnam in the future. Within the scope of this partnership agreement, senior leaders from Grab Vietnam and Grab Ventures Ignite will participate as corporate mentors in the Shinhan Future’s Lab Vietnam 20-21 Open Innovation for Startup Programme, which supports startups to grow faster by connecting them with large corporations such as all subsidiaries of SFG in Vietnam, Grab Vietnam, CJ Group Vietnam, Savills Vietnam, and VinaCapital Ventures for private mentoring and potential business collaborations. The startups will be chosen from various sectors such as fintech, retail and e-commerce, foodtech and agriculture, proptech, edtech, and healthcare. Concurrently, SFG in Vietnam and Grab Vietnam are committed to work towards a shared strategic vision for the development of the Vietnamese startup ecosystem with authorities and… Read full this story

