SHB named “Bank of the Year” 2020 Viet Nam

Transactions at SHB. SHB has shown sustainable development in both scale and business operation. — Photo courtesy of the bank Sai Gon – Ha Noi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has become the only Vietnamese representative to be honoured as “Bank of the Year 2020” by The Banker magazine. This is the fourth year SHB has received this prestigious award. Along with the positive growth in ROE (return on equity), net profit, especially the impressive increase in charter capital and total assets, SHB has shown sustainable development in both scale and business operation. As part of its efforts to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in December 2019, the bank partnered with Amazon Vietnam to help bring Vietnamese products to the US market. The partnership also proved to be timely, as the emergence of COVID-19 pushed many Vietnamese consumers to shop online. Domestically, SHB also signed an agreement with the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Enterprise Development Fund to provide low-interest loans for SMEs. According to The Banker, supporting the SME segment has always been a key activity, demonstrating the level of SHB’s dedication to the country in recent times, which has largely contributed to helping it win the “Bank… Read full this story

