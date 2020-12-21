Shares to go up on upbeat sentiment

A customer withdraws cash at VPBank’s ATM. Shares of VPBank (VPB) were among the stocks that had the most positive influence on the VN-Index last week. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to maintain an upward trend this week on upbeat investor sentiment, after seven consecutive gaining weeks of the market with increased liquidity. Việt Nam’s benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) increased 1.49 per cent to close Friday at 1,067.46 points. The index had gained 2.06 per cent last week. An average of 628.4 million shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VNĐ13.2 trillion (US$571 million). Trần Xuân Bách, a stock analyst at Bảo Việt Securities Co (BVSC), said the market would possibly face correction pressure during early sessions before rebounding toward this weekend. “The index maintains a positive uptrend with a target price of 1,100 - 1,110 points. However, various stocks have become overbought, which may lead to strong volatility and correction pressure to the index,” he said. “The cash flow tends to shift among stock sectors seeking profits. Small and mid-cap stocks are likely to flourish in the next few sessions. “The stock exposure… Read full this story

