Shares gain on PM’s new decision on national exchange establishment

A branch of insurance company Bảo Việt Holdings in Hà Nội. Shares of Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH) rose 3.4 per cent on Monday. Photo courtesy of BVH HÀ NỘI — A gauge of Vietnamese stocks climbed on Monday following encouraging news about the Prime Minister’s new decision on the establishment of the national stock exchange. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc issued Decision 37/2020/QĐ-TTg on the establishment of the Việt Nam Stock Exchange (VSE), with the aim of unifying the stock market and ensuring efficient, fair, open and transparent activities. The VSE, having chartered capital of VNĐ3 trillion (US$130.2 million), will be headquartered in Hà Nội and operate as a one-member limited liability company wholly owned by the State. The Ministry of Finance will be the representative of State capital. The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) and the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) will become its subsidiaries, with 100 per cent of capital invested by the VSE, but will both operate independently. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange gained 0.64 per cent to end Monday’s session at 1,091.33 points. The index had gained 1.59 per cent last week. Nearly 723.9 million shares were traded on the southern… Read full this story
