The Congress will bring together 350 delegates, including 324 elected in Party units.

At the press conference introducing the congress

Major General Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Director of the ministry’s Department of Party and Political Work, said the Congress has been prepared thoroughly, with set programs and plans basically completed.

The Central Public Security Party Committee issued 18 documents on all-level Party congresses in the sector, he said, and stepped up communications work for the seventh Congress.

The committee has paid due regard to preparations of documents and personnel, Toan stressed.

Major tasks set for the new term include building the Party and the public security force, enhancing comprehensive leadership capacity, and completing the tasks of national defense, fighting crime, and ensuring social order and safety, among others.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a working session on September 21 between the Politburo and the standing board of the Central Public Security Party Committee to collect feedback on draft documents and personnel work for submission to the seventh Congress.

The Party leader expressed a hope that the Congress would be a success, thus opening up a new period of development.

Source: VNA