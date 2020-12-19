The Congress will bring together 350 delegates, including 324 elected in Party units, heard a press conference on October 8.
|At the press conference introducing the congress
Major General Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Director of the ministry’s Department of Party and Political Work, said the Congress has been prepared thoroughly, with set programs and plans basically completed.
The Central Public Security Party Committee issued 18 documents on all-level Party congresses in the sector, he said, and stepped up communications work for the seventh Congress.
The committee has paid due regard to preparations of documents and personnel, Toan stressed.
Major tasks set for the new term include building the Party and the public security force, enhancing comprehensive leadership capacity, and completing the tasks of national defense, fighting crime, and ensuring social order and safety, among others.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a working session on September 21 between the Politburo and the standing board of the Central Public Security Party Committee to collect feedback on draft documents and personnel work for submission to the seventh Congress.
The Party leader expressed a hope that the Congress would be a success, thus opening up a new period of development.
Source: VNA
- Congress Learns Pentagon Wasted $1 Trillion, Promptly Gives It Bigger Budget
- Zhang spells out national security legislation as urgent task for HK
- Central Military Commission reviews military-defense missions
- Inside Trump’s Disastrous ‘Secret’ Drug War Plans for Central America
- Delhi Elections 2020: BJP, AAP Gear Up For Polls; Congress Battles Internal Strife
- Lotus on passports part of security measure: MEA
- BJP leader warns of central rule in Bengal amid violence over Citizenship Act
- In Rajasthan, BJP banks on PM Modi, Congress focuses on local issues
- Congress has ignored the US' failures in Afghanistan for far too long
- It's inflection point for state Congress with Siddu's resignation
- Uddhav Thackeray distributes portfolios, Shiv Sena gets Home, Congress Revenue, NCP Rural Development
- As Anti-CAB Protests Rock Northeast, Congress Says Situation Similar to J&K, Slams BJP
Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organization on horizon have 318 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.