Set of stamps on Ludwig van Beethoven issued

At the event The event was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in HCM City. Issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the new set of stamps aims to commemorate and honor Beethoven’s great contributions to the global music and art. The stamp set, consisting of one stamp model and one stamp block, was designed by artist Pham Quang Dieu. The stamp set, featuring the portrait of the genius composer, will be available at the public postal network on June 30, 2022. At the event, the organizing panel presented a painting displaying the stamps to representatives of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in HCM City. On the occasion, the participants had a chance to enjoy several famous music works by the composer performed by the Memory Band. Translated by Quynh Oanh

