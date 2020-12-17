Stock Market Sell-off sinks VN-Index The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,18:13 (GMT+7) Sell-off sinks VN-IndexThe Saigon Times Investors watch stock information on the Hanoi Stock Exchange. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange lost 15.22 points, or 1.43%, at 1,051.77 today, December 17 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Selling pressure at the end of the day sent the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange down 15.22 points, or 1.43%, at 1,051.77 today, December 17. Though cash flow remained strong, as many as 290 stocks lost ground while 148 others rose on the southern bourse. Trade volume improved 12.9%, against the session earlier, at 667.9 million shares worth VND14.5 trillion, up 22.5%. Some 33.2 million shares valued at VND844.4 billion were traded in block deals. The VN30 basket saw five stocks make a slight rise, while many other stocks in the basket lost ground. Lenders VCB, BID and CTG, gas firm GAS and insurance firm BVH dipped by over 2%. Steelmaker HPG took the lead on the southern bourse by liquidity with 30.6 million shares changing hands, but it slumped 3% at the close. Lender TCB came second with a matching volume of 29.8 million shares. The Hanoi Stock Exchange saw the HNX-Index continue… Read full this story

