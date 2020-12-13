Self-made Vietnamese billionaire makes fortune selling toothpicks

Though many businesses have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, 33-year-old entrepreneur Nguyen Bach Truong’s firm is still chugging, turning out thousands of toothpicks each week. The workers at Truong Thinh, a bamboo toothpick firm in Cat Que Commune, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi, are still busy at work even though unemployment numbers in Vietnam have risen over the past several months due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Each day, the team at Truong’s company selects bamboo threads, cuts them into toothpicks, dries them, scents them, and prepares each bundle for shipping. “I used to rely on farming and husbandry to earn a living but the work was very tough,” said Pham Thi Xuan, 59, one of 15 full-time workers at Truong Thinh. “Everything has been better since I started working here. “My current salary is VND5-6 million [US$215-258] each month and I’m allowed to take Sundays off.” Starting from the bottom Though Truong grew up in a poor family, he refused to live his life in poverty. After finishing high school, Truong bounced between odd manual labor jobs before joining the military. He spent two years in the army before deciding to follow in his parents’… Read full this story

