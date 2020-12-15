Second international airport for Hanoi added to planning

Long Thanh international airport will break ground at the end of this December The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has just completed and collected comments from stakeholders on the draft master plan on airport and international airport development by 2030 with a vision to 2050. Accordingly, the authority has yet to determine the location of the second airport in Hanoi, but confirmed the project in the draft master plan. They will consider the location of the airport after 2040. Additionally, the CAAV has also added an airport in the northern province of Cao Bang to the draft. Earlier, the leader of the province said that transport infrastructure is very limited as the province has no railways, highways, or airports to speak of. Thus, Cao Bang airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism while also ensuring border security in the north. This draft is different from the master plan issued 2018. The one in 2018 was set by 2020 with a vision to 2030, while this new one plans by 2030 and vision to 2050. Thus, there will be 26 airports by 2030, including the 22 ones already operational and four newly-built ones (Long Thanh, Sapa, Quang Tri, Phan Thiet)…. Read full this story

