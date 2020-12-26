Scientists are national assets: PM

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visited the area displaying science and technology products. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hailed the role of science and technology intellectuals in the country, and appreciated the contributions made by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) to the country’s national construction and defence. Speaking at the 8th National Congress of VUSTA’s term 2020-2025 in Hà Nội, PM Phúc said since its establishment in 1983, the association had affirmed its role as the nucleus to unite and promote the creativity of the contingent of Vietnamese scientific and technological intellectuals in the country and foreign countries. They had made important contributions to promoting the development of national science and technology potential, developing the socio-economy, and maintaining national defence and security. The VUSTA had played an important part in pushing up research and application of science and technology in production and life, enhancing people’s knowledge and fostering talents, he said. They also actively participated in improving people’s lives, protecting the environment, developing communities, and reducing poverty sustainably. However, he asked the 3.7 million intellectuals of the VUSTA to look at the limitations of the association, as it had not brought into… Read full this story

