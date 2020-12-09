SCB to increase charter capital by VND15 trillion in 2020-2030

SCB said the increase in capital helped SCB improve its financial capacity, enhancing the quality of its safety ratios, creating a premise for the bank to develop stably, safely and effectively, attracting more strategic shareholders. — Photo courtesy of SCB The shareholders of Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) Monday approved the plan to raise charter capital by VND15 trillion (US$649 million). They also approved the plan to list SCB shares at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE). The decisions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 held Monday in HCM City. The bank will gradually increase its capital by VND15 trillion in the 2020-2030 period. Particularly in 2020-2021, SCB is expected to increase capital by VND5 trillion, from VND15.2 trillion to VND20.2 trillion. Under the plan of raising capital by VND5 trillion, SCB plans to offer 500 million shares to existing shareholders, equivalent to 32.92 per cent of total outstanding shares. Offering price is VND10,000 per share. The bank will supplement the capital to investment in fixed assets, modernising information technology and repairing headquarters. A representative of SCB said the increase in capital helped SCB improve its financial capacity, enhancing the quality of its… Read full this story
- TPBank given approval to increase charter capital
- TP Bank to raise charter capital to 461 mln USD
- ‘Absolutely Unsustainable’: Joe Biden’s Plans Would Increase Spending By $11 Trillion Over 10 Years, Report Says
- Delhi Capitals enter IPL 2020 play-offs; Shreyas Iyer happy to see team executing plans
- Vinamilk completes charter capital hike plan
- Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
- IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje looks to break Akhtar’s record
- What will Alex Ovechkin’s next contract look like with Capitals?
- Standard Chartered CEO: Positive growth anticipated for Vietnam
- David Shor’s Postmortem of the 2020 Election
SCB to increase charter capital by VND15 trillion in 2020-2030 have 301 words, post on bizhub.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.