SCB to increase charter capital by VND15 trillion in 2020-2030

SCB said the increase in capital helped SCB improve its financial capacity, enhancing the quality of its safety ratios, creating a premise for the bank to develop stably, safely and effectively, attracting more strategic shareholders. — Photo courtesy of SCB The shareholders of Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) Monday approved the plan to raise charter capital by VND15 trillion (US$649 million). They also approved the plan to list SCB shares at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE). The decisions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 held Monday in HCM City. The bank will gradually increase its capital by VND15 trillion in the 2020-2030 period. Particularly in 2020-2021, SCB is expected to increase capital by VND5 trillion, from VND15.2 trillion to VND20.2 trillion. Under the plan of raising capital by VND5 trillion, SCB plans to offer 500 million shares to existing shareholders, equivalent to 32.92 per cent of total outstanding shares. Offering price is VND10,000 per share. The bank will supplement the capital to investment in fixed assets, modernising information technology and repairing headquarters.

