VIR is the media sponsor for this Savills webinar that will be the largest in the Vietnamese hospitality industry so far. Registration is now open at http://sav.li/iel. Understanding that constant engagements and information sharing are extremely important in times of uncertainty, Savills Hotels has hosted a series of online conferences (E-forums), where hospitality experts are invited to share their valuable insights. Through these events, Savills Hotels aims to provide a channel of constantly updated information with the hope of supporting key industry players in Vietnam, including hotel owners, developers, and operators. The previous E-forums have been successfully conducted in April and May, drawing the participation of various industry experts to discuss how the market performed during the COVID-19 crisis. Vietnam has been doing a good job so far in controlling the outbreak and now is the time to look back to see what we did and where we are now on the road to recovery. Register for the event right now to secure a precious chance to get yourself fully informed with the profound and diverse expertise on how the Vietnamese hospitality industry is positioned for a robust recovery. Link to registration: http://sav.li/iel Contact information: Nhung Pham, head of business development and marketing at [email protected]…. Read full this story

Savills Hotel APAC holds webinar on hotel performance after re-opening have 331 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.