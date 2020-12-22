Sanofi Christmas charity programme gives gifts to child patients at hospital

Sanofi Vietnam staff present gifts to more than 600 children at the HCM City Oncology Hospital for Christmas and New Year. Photo Courtesy of the Sanofi HCM CITY— Sanofi Vietnam has presented gifts worth nearly VND150 million (US$6,447) to more than 600 child patients at the HCM City Oncology Hospital as part of its Giac Mo Cho Em programme on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. The money was raised from the French drug company’s ‘Run for Kids’ and other in-house programmes. It has also supported the ‘Thien Nhan and friends’ programme run by the AIP Foundation to provide surgeries to treat children’s disabilities. Over the years the voluntary Giac mo cho em programme has brought joy to hundreds of children at hospitals in HCM City. VNS
