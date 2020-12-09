Community Saigontourist Group organizes golf tournament for charity purposes The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,15:23 (GMT+7) Saigontourist Group organizes golf tournament for charity purposesThe Saigon Times A representative of Saigontourist Group presents scholarships to some schools. The Saigontourist Group Charity Golf Tournament 2020 was held by the Saigontourist Group on December 5 to fund 650 scholarships for underprivileged students – PHOTO: SAIGONTOURIST GROUP HCMC – The Saigontourist Group Charity Golf Tournament 2020 was held by the Saigontourist Group at the Vietnam Golf & Country Club on December 5 to fund 650 scholarships worth VND800 million for underprivileged students in HCMC and other provinces nationwide. In addition to helping poor students pursue their dreams and continue going to school despite their difficulties, the 15th tournament, which attracted 130 golfers, was organized to celebrate the 45th birthday of the Saigontourist Group. “Even though multiple difficulties and challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic have been plaguing the tourism sector, the group managed to hold this annual charity event to benefit the society in collaboration with many partners,” stated Pham Huy Binh, chairman of Saigontourist Group. The contributions from numerous firms and individuals through the tournament were used to fund scholarships to poor and visually impaired students,… Read full this story

