Sài Gòn FC sign former Japanese international Daisuke Matsui

Sài Gòn FC have inked their one-year contract with Japanese national former footballer Daisuke Matsui (centre). — Photo plo.vn HÀ NỘI — Sài Gòn FC have signed a one-year contract with former Japanese international Daisuke Matsui, the club have announced. The midfielder will arrive in HCM City next week and quarantine for 14 days before joining the club. The 39-year-old Matsui played professionally in Japan, France, Russia, Poland and Bulgaria. He played for Yokohama FC in the J.League for the last three years. The midfielder played all four matches of the Japanese team’s run to the round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup. While Matsui brings obvious pedigree to Sai Gon, he will be the oldest player in the V.League 1 when the season begins. Matsui will also become the third player in the V.League 1 to have competed in the World Cup. Denilson Oliveira of Brazil played for Hải Phòng in 2009, seven years after being part of the 2002 World Cup-winning team managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari. Nastja Ceh competed in the same World Cup for Slovenia and played for Thanh Hóa in 2013. Alongside Matsui, Sài Gòn have in 12 new players and have seven more on trial after saying farewell… Read full this story

