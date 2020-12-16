Infrastructure Safety check on trains of Hanoi’s urban railway completed The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,13:21 (GMT+7) Safety check on trains of Hanoi’s urban railway completedThe Saigon Times A train runs on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway system in Hanoi City. Vietnam Register under the Transport Ministry has completed safety checks on 13 trains of the urban railway – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam Register under the Transport Ministry has completed safety checks on 13 trains of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway in Hanoi City. Besides, the unit also granted certificates of technical safety and environmental protection for the train fleet and other relevant components, VietnamPlus news site reported. The competent agency had earlier checked the equipment and accessories of the trains and compared them with the design documents, along with checking the technical standards of imported trains. The checks on the trains of the elevated railway system were carried out in line with the national standards on inspection and acceptance of train carriages, said a representative of Vietnam Register, adding that the trains underwent both static and dynamic tests in 23 categories. After the system is certified as safe by the French consulting firm, Vietnam Register will grant a safety… Read full this story

Safety check on trains of Hanoi’s urban railway completed have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.