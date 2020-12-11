Community Safe Steps Kids program pushes for students’ road safety The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,19:56 (GMT+7) Safe Steps Kids program pushes for students’ road safety The Saigon Times Students receive helmets at the launch ceremony of the Safe Steps Kids–Road Safety program in the Central Highlands province of Daklak – PHOTO: COURTESY OF AIP FOUNDATION HCMC – A road safety program was launched early this week to mitigate the risks students in Daklak and Bac Giang provinces experience every day when moving to and from school by providing them with safe equipment and proper road traffic education. In the two provinces, where the rates of wearing helmets remain low, the students risk their lives, even brain injury, as they travel on the roads. The Safe Steps Kids–Road Safety program will run from 2020 to 2021 in the provinces with four main components, comprising comprehensive road safety education for students, providing high-quality helmets for students, school zone modifications to improve road safety conditions and implementing communication campaigns to raise public awareness. Some 2,700 elementary students, more than 100 teachers and 5,400 parents are expected to benefit from the program. In addition, an extensive communication campaign will reach out to more than a million… Read full this story

