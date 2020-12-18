HCMC Sadeco board member detained over alleged violations at IPC The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,18:47 (GMT+7) Sadeco board member detained over alleged violations at IPCThe Saigon Times A car carries local competent forces to the headquarters of IPC to search for evidence. Nguyen Huu Thanh, a board member of Sadeco, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in violations discovered at IPC – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Nguyen Huu Thanh, a board member of the South Saigon Development Corporation (Sadeco), has been arrested by the HCMC Police Department for his alleged involvement in violations discovered at the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Co. Ltd. (IPC). The municipal police on Thursday, December 17, issued decisions to detain Thanh and search his house for evidence to serve an investigation into violations on the management and use of State assets that caused losses for the State, reported Thanh Nien Online. According to the investigators, Thanh was board chairman of property firm Eximland, which owns the shares of Sadeco. In 2016, Eximland sold the Sadeco shares to Nguyen Kim Company, at a price of VND57,000 per share. However, until 2017 when Thanh had joined the board of directors of Sadeco, along with the board, he passed a… Read full this story

Sadeco board member detained over alleged violations at IPC have 302 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.