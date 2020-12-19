Sacombank wins International Innovation Award for digitisation

For its relentless innovative practices, Sacombank has won the 2020 International Innovation Awards given away by Malaysian NGO Enterprise Asia. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank HCM CITY — Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock (Sacombank) received the International Innovation Awards from Malaysian NGO Enterprise Asia in the service and solution category for its digitisation strategy It was hailed for its outstanding innovations in business activities and creativeness in developing products and services. With a vision of becoming a leading modern and multi-functional retail bank in Việt Nam, Sacombank always focuses on innovation and considers digital transformation as leverage in its product and service development and business operation and model. Sacombank has adopted digital technologies to create modern transaction channels such as integrating Internet Banking and Mobile Banking. In 2015 it became the first bank to issue EMV standard cards and accept them at all POS and ATMs, issued the first contactless payment card in the market and deployed the global EMV standard QR payment method in 2017, and launched the financial management app Sacombank Pay in 2018. In 2020 the bank adopted online identity verification (eKYC), the NFC mobile contactless payment service and the ‘Tap to Phone’ technology that enables merchants… Read full this story

