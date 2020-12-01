Sabeco officially kicks off Rise with Vietnam campaign to accompany COVID-19 sufferers

Tran Kim Nga, a member of the management board of Sabeco, was the first runner Bennett Neo, general director of Sabeco shared: “As a company with a history and heritage of nearly one and a half century, Sabeco recognises that it is our responsibility to stand side by side with Vietnam and support the Vietnamese people to fight against not only COVID-19 but also the severe impacts that the pandemic has caused.” Kicking off 1,875km Heritage Run from Halong to Ho Chi Minh City Immediately after the opening ceremony, Tran Kim Nga, a member of the management board of Sabeco, one of more than 150 selected runners, started the first run of the Heritage Relay. Each runner will carry the relay baton then pass it to the succeeding runner at the transition point of the Relay, which spans 1,875km from Halong to Ho Chi Minh City, symbolising Sabeco’s birth year (1875) and honouring the spirit of rising with Vietnam during the past 145 years. Following that, in Ho Chi Minh City, the relay baton will be transferred to the Runners representing the young generation to continue the 145km Future Relay from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho, reflecting Sabeco’s determination to continue its… Read full this story

