S.Korea, Vietnam to allow short-term entry without mandatory quarantine in early 2021 By Dao Loan Monday, Dec 14, 2020,13:22 (GMT+7) S.Korea, Vietnam to allow short-term entry without mandatory quarantine in early 2021 By Dao Loan Visitors at a trade event for South Korean and Vietnamese firms. South Korea and Vietnam will allow short-term entry without mandatory quarantine from early 2021 – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Prioritized groups of experts, investors and businesspeople from South Korea or Vietnam entering either one of the two countries on short-term visits will not have to undergo concentrated quarantine from January 1 next year, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. South Korea and Vietnam have agreed on quarantine-free procedures for short visits of fewer than 14 days for the purposes of investment, trade or diplomacy. Prior to arrival, the entrants must obtain a negative Covid-19 test result and will still need to be medically examined and monitored to ensure efficiency in the fight against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. After their entry into Vietnam or South Korea, the entrants will still have to be tested for the disease and have their health frequently checked. They will only be able to engage…

