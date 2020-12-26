Russia-ASEAN relations at centre of attention at Moscow roundtable

At the 9th AEM-Russia Consultations in August (Photo: VNA) Moscow (VNA) – The prospect of the ASEAN-Russia ties was at centre of attention at a recent round-table conference held by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). Participants noted that the two sides had many important anniversaries in 2020 such as the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Vietnam and Indonesia, and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Laos. They also regretted that many projects, contracts and plans had been changed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US’s sanction measures or instability in some Southeast Asian countries. However, cooperation with Vietnam is a bright spot in the Russia-ASEAN ties, particularly when Vietnam played the role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, Russian experts said, pointing to a wide range of online conferences organized during the year, and many cooperation mechanisms set up to fight the pandemic. In 2021, ASEAN and Russia will mark their 25th anniversary of dialogue partnership, they said, adding the two sides must work more to consolidate their strategic collaboration attained in the past two years. Regarding the relations between Russia and the Asia-Pacific in general and with its key partners in the region… Read full this story

