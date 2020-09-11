Rú Chá offers wetland wonderland for visitors

Công Thành A cottage belonging to a local man in the middle of wetlands in Hương Trà Town. The wetlands are a popular site for day trippers. — VNS Photo Hồ Cầu Just 10km outside Huế, Rú Chá, a primary wetland forest of mangroves has become a popular for day trippers exploring Hương Trà Town. On the Thuận An Estuary, only five hectares of chá (a mangrove family) have been saved as a natural bank to protect Hương Trà from storms and floods, as well as salt intrusion. The forest – the only primary wetland forest preserved in the newly recognised Tam Giang – Cầu Hai Lagoon Wetlands Nature Reserve – can be easy reached by motorbike or bicycle along National Road 49. Trippers are advised to leave Huế at dawn to start exploring, as local people begin their days by flocking to rural markets and fishing boats bring in fresh catches. Five years ago, Rú Chá was only accessible by foot through the wetlands, but concrete paths and a watch tower have been built to pave the way. The forest, which links Thuận An Estuary and Tam Giang – Cầu Hai Lagoon with rich wetlands, provides incomes for thousands of local people who make a living from fishing and aquaculture. A flycam photo of the mangrove forest in autumn. — VNS Photo… Read full this story

