RS Components expands RS PRO product portfolio in Vietnam

RS Components has enriched its product portfolio in Vietnam The introduction of new products supports manufacturers’ return to “business as usual” by providing a wide range of quality and competitively-priced RS PRO industrial and electronic devices. Products and technologies used by engineers, scientists, and facilities and maintenance specialists in manufacturing, production, construction, and laboratory, among other environments, have been recently added to the RS PRO Test and Measurement range. In addition to the refreshed Test and Measurement portfolio, the entire RS PRO range offers over 65,000 products from automation to personal protective equipment (PPE) at industry-leading quality and cost-effective prices. Other offerings within the RS PRO range of manufacturing and electronic products include automation and control, electrical, electronics, as well as tools and consumables. RS PRO products offer an average of 30 per cent cost savings compared to industry brands Trusted by over 350,000 customers from the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific region, RS PRO products offer an average of 30 per cent cost savings compared to industry brands and come with a 3-year warranty (for non-consumable goods). To guarantee quality and performance, all RS PRO products undergo a rigorous auditing and testing process by leading engineers, in compliance with… Read full this story
