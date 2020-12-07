Rooftop solar energy attracts Omani investors

Oman Investment Fund and CME signing the deal Vietnam’s commercial and industrial rooftop solar energy sector is projected to grow significantly in the near future. Furthermore, the sector is currently attracting many reputable names in the world and thereby promising a competitive and fair playing field. The national grid and industrial companies in Vietnam consuming renewable energy are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries. For the first eight months of 2020, Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) recorded a total of 7.27 billion kWh from renewable energy, of which 6.39 billion kWh is from solar power. The number is 2.94 times higher than the number recorder for the same period in 2019. The total capacity connected to the grid for the years of 2019 and 2020 for the whole country was expected to reach nearly 12GWp which is approximately 12 per cent of renewable energy in Vietnam’s electricity output. Moreover, Vietnam is the fastest-growing country in the renewable energy field in Southeast Asia, especially for the rooftop solar PV market. The total output for rooftop solar energy, however, is less than 800MWp as of August 2020, a relatively low number given that the potential output capacity of the commercial and industrial rooftop… Read full this story

