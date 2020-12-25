RoK Ambassador to Vietnam extends Tet messages with MV in Vietnamese

The music video clip highlights typical features of the Traditional Lunar New Year festivals of both Vietnam (Tet) and the RoK. Notably, the RoK Ambassador and other diplomats will appear in the video wearing the “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress). RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (center) in the music video clip The video will be released to the public on the Facebook fanpage and YouTube channel of the RoK Culture Center on December 24. Vietnam and the RoK officially established their diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992. Since then, the relations between the two countries have been growing fruitfully in different fields. Translated by Song Anh

