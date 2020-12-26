Rice farmers benefit from emissions reduction programme

Workers load bags of rice at the Sông Hâu Food Company. Photo courtesy of the Việt Nam Southern Food Corporation HCM CITY — Thousands of rice farmers in the northern province of Thái Bình are benefiting from a programme meant to help them adopt innovative technologies and approaches to increase yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a meeting heard in HCM City on December 25. Trần Thu Hà, director of the AgResults Việt Nam Emissions Reduction Pilot (AVERP) project, said in the five years since the project started it had helped more than 23,000 farm households in Thái Bình adopt new practices and technologies to increase yields and reduce CO2 emissions by two tonnes per hectare per crop. “The project targets the dual benefit of socio-economic development and environmental protection.” It aims to reach 75,000 farm households in the province, reduce 375,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and save small farmers’ costs by 15 per cent through lower input use. Four companies An Định, Thái Bình Seed, Fari-Seed, and Bình Điền Fertiliser participated in a pay-for-results prize competition to develop, test and scale up technologies and tools to reduce GHG emissions. “Rice farmers reflected on the challenges they had experienced as… Read full this story

