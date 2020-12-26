Rice farmers benefit from emissions reduction programme

Workers load bags of rice at the Sông Hâu Food Company. Photo courtesy of the Việt Nam Southern Food Corporation HCM CITY — Thousands of rice farmers in the northern province of Thái Bình are benefiting from a programme meant to help them adopt innovative technologies and approaches to increase yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a meeting heard in HCM City on December 25. Trần Thu Hà, director of the AgResults Việt Nam Emissions Reduction Pilot (AVERP) project, said in the five years since the project started it had helped more than 23,000 farm households in Thái Bình adopt new practices and technologies to increase yields and reduce CO2 emissions by two tonnes per hectare per crop. “The project targets the dual benefit of socio-economic development and environmental protection.” It aims to reach 75,000 farm households in the province, reduce 375,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and save small farmers’ costs by 15 per cent through lower input use. Four companies An Định, Thái Bình Seed, Fari-Seed, and Bình Điền Fertiliser participated in a pay-for-results prize competition to develop, test and scale up technologies and tools to reduce GHG emissions. “Rice farmers reflected on the challenges they had experienced as… Read full this story
- Voluntary emissions reduction: How the US can stay in Paris Agreement
- Blue jeans go green: Levi's sets new emissions reduction goals
- New Rules Require Heavy-Duty Trucks to Reduce Emissions by 25% Over the Next Decade
- California’s Emissions Goal Is a ‘Milestone’ on Climate Efforts
- British terrorist jailed for bomb plots admits false benefits claim
- Life-Saving Golden Rice Finally Gets to Poor Farmers Despite Environmentalist Opposition
- Anheuser-Busch tries to make amends with corn farmers after Super Bowl ad
- UN report predicts catastrophic consequences if greenhouse gas emissions not reduced by 2030
- UK carbon emissions 'at lowest level since days of Jack the Ripper'
- Farming chief calls for 'net zero' agriculture emissions in UK by 2040
Rice farmers benefit from emissions reduction programme have 327 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.