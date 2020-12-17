Research works on folk literature and art honoured

Professor Lê Hồng Lý, the chairman of the Việt Nam Folk Literature and Arts Association (right) presented the special second awards to their authors. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Thu HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Folk Literature and Arts Association on Thursday hosted a ceremony in Hà Nội to honour folk artisans and dish out awards for distinguished research in literature and arts. The jury this year received 70 research works, fewer than in 2019, including research on literature and folklore theory; customs, festivals, folklore culture and geography; folk performing arts; visual arts and folk architecture; culinary culture, traditional profession and folk knowledge. After evaluation, the jury decided that no work won the first prize. Two second prizes in the ‘A’ category were handed to the authors of the projects Sự Tương Đồng Và Khác Biệt Trong Âm Nhạc Dân Gian Ở Các Tộc Người Thái, Lào Ở Tây Bắc Việt Nam Và Đông Bắc Lào (Similarities and Differences in Folk Music among the Thai and Lao Ethnic Groups in Northwest Việt Nam and Northeast Laos) and Văn Hóa-Nghệ Thuật Chùa Việt, Vài Nét Cơ Bản (Culture-Art of Vietnamese Pagodas: Some Basic Features). In addition, the organising board presented another six second prizes in the… Read full this story

