Report details stamping out of Bạch Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Medical staff of Bạch Mai Hospital get tested for COVID-19 on April 2. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Hùng HÀ NỘI — The coronavirus outbreak at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital was one of the most concerning outbreaks in Việt Nam since the pandemic began. However, rapid screening of cases, aggressive testing and tracing, and robust quarantine protocols put the outbreak under control in less than a month, concluded a new report titled 'Nosocomial Coronavirus Disease Outbreak Containment, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, March–April 2020' to be released in the 2021 January issue of the US CDC's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal. The report, created with documents, patient records and public data collected during March 17-April 15, was authored by medical staff at Bạch Mai Hospital, led by Đỗ Duy Cường, Director of the Centre for Tropical Diseases, with the support of two scientists from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet. "On March 18, a total of three distinct clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified at BMH (Bach Mai Hospital). Diagnosis of the initial three COVID-19 cases led to contact tracing, symptom screening, and testing of 495 persons and limited quarantine of affected institutes or departments. When 27 staff members in the catering company tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the…

