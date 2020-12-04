BizInfo Renewable energy – human progress Friday, Dec 4, 2020,15:41 (GMT+7) Renewable energy – human progress The world cannot develop sustainably if people continue to put rivers and forests in harm’s way to develop hydropower plants. Fossil fuel resources are becoming exhausted as they are being overexploited to serve thermal power plants. Coal-fired power is no longer a priority in the development strategy due to its impact on the environment. The production of nuclear power has been ceased, while there remains limited room for hydropower development. In addition, liquefied natural gas-fired thermal power needs a long time to be developed. In this situation, the development of renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, is indispensable to make the world a safer and better place for people. Chosen by destiny From 2018 to June 2019, the Government approved more than 330 solar power projects, including 121 projects with a total capacity of 6,100 megawatts by 2020 and 7,200 megawatts by 2030. Moreover, 221 other projects with a combined registered capacity of over 14,330 megawatts are waiting for the competent agencies’ approval. According to statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of September 2020, the total capacity of renewable energy resources, including solar,… Read full this story

