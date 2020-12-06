Remember: 1 through 9 works just fine in Vietnam

Every time my coiffure gets mangy, I procrastinate until it’s such a total disaster that I’m forced to get it chopped urgently even if it entails a lengthy wait. Desperate, I wobbled off to the neighbourhood barbershop the other day and joined a queue of two gents and one jumpy little kid. In true Asian spirit, there is a degree of ambiguity – ‘barbershop’ is somewhat of a misnomer because several businesses reside under the same roof, although all the signs indicate that the sole business is hair care. The barbering section of the shop is certainly the focal point of the enterprise, consisting of two creaky old leather chairs, a sagging, lumpy sofa, various creams, old shaving brushes with bristles like drooping willows, gels, plus tools and implements from days long gone by. Then the waters become a little murky. There are racks of shoes and sandals occupying a fair chunk of floor space, overseen by the lady of the house. On top of that, there’s a stack of sugarcane stalks stored vertically against the wall in the corner so thirsty customers can knock back a nuoc mia (sugarcane drink — one of nature’s best remedies for dehydration). If all that… Read full this story

