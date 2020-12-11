Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on December 11

The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,146 VND per USD on December 11 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on December 11, unchanged from the previous day. With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,840 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,450 VND/USD. The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable. At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, both unchanged from December 10. BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,040 VND/USD (buying) and 23,220 VND/USD (selling). Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,220 VND/USD./. VNA

