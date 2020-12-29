Other News Reduction extended until mid-2021 for 29 fees The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,19:00 (GMT+7) Reduction extended until mid-2021 for 29 feesThe Saigon Times The Ministry of Finance has extended the reduction for 29 fees – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Finance today, December 29, issued Circular 112, which extends the reduction of 29 fees until the end of June 30, 2021, with the reduction rates ranging between 50 and 100%, aimed at helping businesses recover and ensuring social security in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, the Government will continue to cut the citizen identification card issuance fee by 50%, medical fees by 70%, fees related to food safety by 90% and fees related to the securities sector by 50-100%. Some other fees that enjoy the fee cut extension are the environment data use fee, the construction project evaluation fee and the technical design evaluation fee. Without further extension, these fees will return to normal from July 1, 2021. The 50% reduction on the registration fee for locally made cars will not be extended and will return to normal from January 1, 2021. The Ministry of Finance said that since Covid-19 broke out, the Government has implemented many… Read full this story
