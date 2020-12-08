Nation Recovered Covid-19 patient tests positive again in Quang Binh The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,19:25 (GMT+7) Recovered Covid-19 patient tests positive again in Quang BinhThe Saigon Times Medical workers take samples from suspected cases for coronavirus testing. One individual from Quang Binh Province who had been declared free of Covid-19 has tested positive for the virus again – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 19-year-old coronavirus patient who had recovered has tested positive once again after returning to Quang Binh Province, Nguyen Duc Cuong, director of the provincial Department of Health, said today, December 8. The patient, who resides in Minh Hoa District of the province, flew back to Vietnam from Romania through the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on November 8. After arriving, he was quarantined and tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. During his treatment at Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city, he tested negative for the disease several times, so he was released from the hospital on December 3. He took an An Binh passenger coach home at 6.00 p.m. on December 4 and on December 7, he tested positive for the virus. There were 25 persons on the same coach as him, with… Read full this story

