Recall of drug spoils pharma reputation

Many popular drugs in Vietnam are produced by companies that sometimes skirt the rules for profit, photo: Dung Minh The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) on November 26 asked departments of health to carry out a nationwide retrieval of Sedtyl (Desloratadin 5mg), circulation No.VD-25077-16, batches 02L19, for failing to meet quality requirements. In Document No.17570/QLD-CL dated the same day, the DAV required BRV Healthcare to submit a report on the recall, including volumes of production, distribution, and retrieval, and evidence of the recall at wholesale and retail units within 18 days. The DAV also asked the group to check the quality of all batches of Desloratadin and then analyse and test related contaminants, as well as possible risks. The results must be sent to the DAV by December 31. The recall is a blow to BRV Healthcare, which has gained a positive reputation since the turn of the century thanks to strong development, rich experience, and professionalism of staff, many of whom previously worked at various multinational corporations. Despite a request from VIR, BRV Healthcare has so far declined to comment.

