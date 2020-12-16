Real estate in the centre of eastern Hanoi: The best place to invest

Real esate in eastern Hanoi is on the rise Located in a prime location and only 15 minutes of commute to the city center, east Hanoi is transforming to become the new housing hotspot of the capital, bringing a modern energy to Hanoi. In addition to well-planned, long-term transport infrastructure and a shift of activity from west to east, the real estate market in eastern Hanoi is accelerating. As the east begins to bloom, home prices in Gia Lam district have increased by an average of 10-15 per cent and in areas with invested projects, home prices have increased by 30 per cent compared to early 2019. The most profitable areas in Gia Lam district are by the main roads and close to high-end real estate projects such as Da Ton, Kieu Ky, Duong Xa, Dang Xa, or Trau Quy, where land prices have risen to VND50-60 million ($2,170-2,610) per square metre, while sales prices at some high-end projects in the area have increased to VND100-150 million ($4,350-6,520) per sq.m. Projects in prime locations are attracting investors From early 2020, there has been a shift in Hanoi land prices. From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2024, the price for… Read full this story

