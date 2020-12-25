Nguyễn Văn Quyết (right) competes in the friendly match between the Việt Nam national team and the U22 team on Wednesday. Photo bongda24h.vn Football HÀ NỘI — Forward Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội FC was cautiously optimistic about his and the national team’s progress after they pulled out a 3-2 victory in the friendly match between the national team and the U22 team on Wednesday. The captain Quyết played the full 90 minutes and played well in connecting midfield and attack with sharp passes and scored one goal. “I think both the national team and U22 Việt Nam need to work harder. I hope that coach Park (Hang-seo) will find new factors to help the U22 team compete well in the upcoming SEA Games,” said Quyết. “For professional players, whether in the national team or club, it is always about fighting. This is the first time I have come back to the national team after two years. I always work hard to get a place in the team. In this match, I played with all my ability,” Quyết added. South Korean coach Park revealed that Quyết wanted to play attacking midfielder instead of striker. “I asked Quyết what… Read full this story

Quyết scores on return to national team have 365 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.