Nation Quarantining people arriving from HCMC is unnecessary: minister The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,19:52 (GMT+7) Quarantining people arriving from HCMC is unnecessary: ministerThe Saigon Times Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at a meeting on December 11, saying that it is not necessary to quarantine and take the samples of people arriving from HCMC for Covid-19 testing as the city is not a coronavirus hotspot – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – It is not necessary to quarantine and take the samples of people arriving from HCMC for Covid-19 testing as the city is not a coronavirus hotspot, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long told a meeting with the municipal government today, December 11. The prime minister had earlier concluded that HCMC was not a Covid-19 hotspot, but only reported four locally transmitted cases, said Long. Since December 1, the city has reported no community-transmitted Covid-19 cases, Long said and highly valued the city’s efforts in tracing contacts, testing samples, quarantining suspected cases and controlling Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Minister Long also proposed the municipal government continue to take drastic measures to effectively ward off the virus, the local media reported. The 1,342nd patient, a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant, who… Read full this story

Quarantining people arriving from HCMC is unnecessary: minister have 320 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.