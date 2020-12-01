HCMC Quarantine facility for VNA flight crew shut down amid community spread The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,18:00 (GMT+7) Quarantine facility for VNA flight crew shut down amid community spreadThe Saigon Times Passengers wait for immigration procedures to enter Vietnam. After a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant was confirmed positive for Covid-19, the HCMC Department of Health decided to shut down the quarantine center for the national flag carrier’s flight crew – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – After a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and a friend of his got infected after the two met while the former was isolating, the HCMC Department of Health decided to shut down the quarantine center for the carrier’s flight crew at 115 Hong Ha Street in Tan Binh District from November 26. Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the department, told Tuoi Tre Online today, December 1, that when the center will reopen is unknown. A representative from the carrier said that due to the shutdown of the quarantine center, its flight crew, including pilots, flight attendants and other employees, would have to be quarantined in Cu Chi District or at hotels after completing their international flights. The 1,342nd patient, a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant… Read full this story

