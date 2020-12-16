On the occasion of the National Day of Qatar, Ambassador Mohamed bin Ismail Al Emadi sends a message of celebration to Việt Nam News. The timeline of Qatar’s modern history begins in the eighteenth century when all tribes gathered under the rule of the Al Thani family. This paved the way for more stability in the country, independence from neighboring countries, and the forging of balanced relations with different influential parties in the region. Qatar’s National Day (QND) is celebrated on December 18th. On this day, Qatari people commemorate founding of the modern State of Qatar in 1878 by the late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani. Ambassador Mohamed bin Ismail Al Emadi awards annual scholarships to students of the Division of Arabic Language & Culture from the University of Languages and International Studies (ULIS). Photo Courtesy of Qatar Embassy The State of Qatar has adopted in 2008 the ”Qatar vision 2030″, which aims at transforming Qatar into an advanced society capable of achieving sustainable development and securing a high standard of living for its people for generations to come. The National Vision builds on a society that promotes justice, benevolence and equality. The Vision embodies the principles of the Permanent Constitution which; – protects public and… Read full this story

Qatar National Day 2020 Comes in Unique Circumstances have 330 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.