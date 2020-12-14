BizInfo Pushing forward gender equality in corporate environment – a live reality at Standard Chartered By Tuyen Quang Monday, Dec 14, 2020,07:48 (GMT+7) Pushing forward gender equality in corporate environment – a live reality at Standard Chartered By Tuyen Quang Standard Chartered believes gender equality can only be attained when women are empowered. How this London-backed international bank has turned this belief into reality, especially in the workplace and within community, is enlightened by Trinh Nhu Quynh, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Vietnam. Standard Chartered has been recognized as the financial corporation constantly striving for gender balance within its workforce for years. What have you done to achieve such balance in your organization? – Standard Chartered has always been passionate about promoting equality throughout our organization, as well as spreading our message to the industry and society. We have thus developed policies and commitments supporting female colleagues, and ultimately achieve our equality goal. We have our “Woman Internal Network” (WIN) that provides an international platform to inspire and encourage female employees to contribute and share best practices. We also have global flexible working practices and raise benefits for new parents. We train staff to avoid unconscious bias and apply… Read full this story

Pushing forward gender equality in corporate environment – a live reality at Standard Chartered have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.