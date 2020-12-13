In the News Protectionism can be double-edged By Chau Phan Sunday, Dec 13, 2020,14:21 (GMT+7) Protectionism can be double-edgedBy Chau Phan In fact, despite being violations against WTO rulings, protectionist policies, such as localization rate requirements, are still in place in developed countries—Australia, Canada and other European countries, to name but a few – PHOTO: NGAN NGOC LINH The Government is mulling over the implementation of tax and credit policies aiming to boost domestic automobile assembly and manufacturing industry. Specifically, research is being conducted to adjust the excise tax which does not include the value of domestically produced components in the dutiable value of automobiles or to form a preferential credit package for the automobile and supporting industries. However, these attempts are controversial. What piques public opinion’s interest is that the possibility of the supporting measures concerned. In other words, it is whether such intent will face opposition from Vietnam’s trading partners which are exporting automobiles and components into the market citing violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) principles and bilateral/multilateral trade agreements. This problem should be tackled by a review of the more or less similar cases judicialized by WTO. October 10, 1996, the Europe Community (EC), Japan and the United States all… Read full this story

